Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Swan Valley to 10 miles southwest of

Irwin. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, occasional lighting, and brief

moderate rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, and Irwin.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, now would be a good time to move

to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the

parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a

thunderstorm.