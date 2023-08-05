Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Henrys Lake, consider moving to shore now. Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Shotgun Village, Raynolds Pass, and Sheridan Reservoir. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions on area lakes.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea-sized hail, occasional lightning, and brief moderate rain.

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Henrys Lake, moving east at 15 mph.

