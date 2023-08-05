Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 15 miles
southwest of Henrys Lake, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, pea-sized hail, occasional lightning,
and brief moderate rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions
on area lakes.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Shotgun Village,
Raynolds Pass, and Sheridan Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Henrys Lake, consider moving to shore now. Lightning
can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.