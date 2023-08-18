Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 3:09AM MDT until August 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Arco and Craters of
the Moon.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.