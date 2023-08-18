Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 3:09AM MDT until August 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, including Idaho Falls, Roberts,
and Rexburg.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility especially along
Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.