High Wind Warning issued August 19 at 1:20PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

especially across ridge tops and canyons dumping into the Snake

River Plain.

* WHERE…Southern mountains from Oakley east to Malad and

McCammon.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,

and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power

outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.