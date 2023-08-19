High Wind Warning issued August 19 at 1:20PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
especially across ridge tops and canyons dumping into the Snake
River Plain.
* WHERE…Southern mountains from Oakley east to Malad and
McCammon.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.