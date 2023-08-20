Wind Advisory issued August 20 at 2:58AM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Locally

stronger gap winds will be possible along the Interstate 84 and

86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into the Snake River

Plain.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot

Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.