Alerts

Wind Advisory issued August 20 at 2:58AM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:32 AM
Published 2:58 AM

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Locally
stronger gap winds will be possible along the Interstate 84 and
86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into the Snake River
Plain.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot
Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

