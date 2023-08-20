Wind Advisory issued August 20 at 2:58AM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lemhi Highlands including Edie School, Small, Dubois,
Spencer, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.