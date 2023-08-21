Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 9:02AM MDT until August 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Ross Fork Fire Burn Area in…

Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 902 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Ross

Fork Fire Burn Area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Ross Fork fire burn area. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the

Ross Fork Fire Burn Area.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Ross Fork Fire

Burn Area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Smiley Creek Airport.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Ross Fork Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can

also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed

away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.