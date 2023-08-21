Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 9:02AM MDT until August 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Ross Fork Fire Burn Area in…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 300 PM MDT.
* At 902 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Ross
Fork Fire Burn Area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Ross Fork fire burn area. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the
Ross Fork Fire Burn Area.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Ross Fork Fire
Burn Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Smiley Creek Airport.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Ross Fork Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.