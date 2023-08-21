High Wind Warning issued August 21 at 1:02PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph,

especially across ridge tops and canyons dumping into the

Snake River Plain.

* WHERE…Southern mountains and Raft River Region, which includes

I-84 from the Utah Line to I-86. This includes Albion, Almo,

Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, City of Rocks, and Sweetzer Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,

and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power

outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.