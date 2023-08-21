Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 to 30

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph. Look for lightning, small hail,

and moderate rainfall as well.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds and lightning will impact those out on the

Palisades reservoir.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

If out on the Palisades reservoir, seek shelter off the lake.