Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Garden City, moving north at 20 to 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph. Expect lightning, small hail,
and moderate rainfall as well.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds can create hazardous waves on Bear Lake.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, and Fish Haven.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.