Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 7:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles northeast of Pinnacle Buttes, which is also 23 miles north of

Dubois, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.