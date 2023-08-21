Wind Advisory issued August 21 at 1:02PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph.
Locally stronger winds may be possible.
* WHERE…Marsh/Albion Highlands and Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad Pass, Preston and Thatcher.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.