Wind Advisory issued August 21 at 1:02PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 to

55 mph. Locally stronger gap winds will be possible along the

Interstate 84 and 86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into

the Snake River Plain.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.