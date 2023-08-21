Wind Advisory issued August 21 at 2:42AM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Locally stronger gap winds will be possible along the
Interstate 84 and 86 corridor where mountain valleys empty
into the Snake River Plain.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot
Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.