Wind Advisory issued August 21 at 4:10PM MDT until August 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 40 to
45 mph.
* WHERE…Southern mountains and Raft River Region, which includes
I-84 from the Utah Line to I-86. This includes Albion, Almo,
Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, City of Rocks, and Sweetzer Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.