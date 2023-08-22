Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from southeast Sublette County to north-central

Sweetwater County. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Big Sandy around 550 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Oregon Buttes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.