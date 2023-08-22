Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 9:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 957 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Craters Of The Moon to near Stanley.

Movement was east-northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Arco, Mackay, Stanley, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, Darlington,

Chilly Barton Flat, Trail Creek Pass, Sunbeam, Moore, Clayton, Herd

Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport, Cape Horn Area,

Mt Borah, Twin Bridges Airport, Willow Creek Summit and Livingston

Mill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.