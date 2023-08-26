Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Oakley, or 11 miles north of Oakley Reservoir,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Cassia

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.