Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 4:14 PM

At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Oakley, or 11 miles north of Oakley Reservoir,
moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Cassia
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content