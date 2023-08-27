Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 12:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Henrys Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop. Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Big Springs, Targhee Pass, and Red Rock Pass. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 1256 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Henrys Lake, moving east at 35 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.