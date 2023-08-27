Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 12:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1256 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Henrys Lake, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Big Springs, Targhee
Pass, and Red Rock Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Henrys Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If
you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a
thunderstorm.