Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 2:45AM MDT until August 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting

to the west between 5 PM And 8 PM.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for southeast Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.