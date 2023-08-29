Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 2:45AM MDT until August 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting
to the west between 5 PM And 8 PM.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for southeast Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.