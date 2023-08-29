Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 9:26AM MDT until August 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH, shifting

into the west between 5 PM and 7 PM at similar speeds as a cold

front pushes through. Gusty winds will linger past 9 PM, but

relative humidity values will moisten and no longer be critical.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for southeast Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.