Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 9:26AM MDT until August 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH, shifting
into the west between 5 PM and 7 PM at similar speeds as a cold
front pushes through. Gusty winds will linger past 9 PM, but
relative humidity values will moisten and no longer be critical.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for southeast Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.