Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 9:26AM MDT until August 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, and Fire Weather Zone 427
covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…South 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH, shifting
into the west-southwest between 6 PM and 8 PM at similar speeds
as a cold front pushes through. Gusty winds will linger past 9
PM, but relative humidity values will moisten and no longer be
critical.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting of embers.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for southeast Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.