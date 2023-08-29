Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near
Grouse, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, and Darlington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.