Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 7:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Shelley, or near Idaho Falls, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley,
Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Archer, Basalt,
Osgood, Heise, and Sage Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

