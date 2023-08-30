Wind Advisory issued August 30 at 2:45AM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.