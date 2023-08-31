Red Flag Warning issued August 31 at 2:35PM MDT until September 1 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms beginning tomorrow
afternoon. New fire starts are possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.