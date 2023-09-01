Wind Advisory issued September 1 at 2:35AM MDT until September 1 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.