Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 3:49AM MDT until July 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:04 AM
Published 3:49 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 425 AND 427…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…These conditions combined with critical fuel
conditions can intensify wildfire intensity, and increase fire
spread rate strongly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

