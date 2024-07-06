Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 2:09AM MDT until July 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…If wildfire fuel conditions are critical, these

weather conditions can result in high fire intensity and rapid

spread rates.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.