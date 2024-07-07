Lake Wind Advisory issued July 7 at 1:11PM MDT until July 7 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory for American Falls Reservoir,
northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in the
lower Snake River Plain.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…For the Lake Wind Advisory, strong winds and rough waves
on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, heat related illnesses increase
significantly during extreme heat events.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.