Lake Wind Advisory issued July 7 at 2:36PM MDT until July 7 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105
in the lower Snake River Plain.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.