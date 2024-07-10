Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 12:00PM MDT until July 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, the entire Snake River plain,
including the Arco Desert and Shoshone Area, The Lost River
valleys, Challis and the Pahsimeroi Valley, the Wood River
foothills, the Island Park region, the Teton Valley, the Bear Lake
Valley, and the Blackfoot Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.