Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 12:00PM MDT until July 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, the entire Snake River plain,

including the Arco Desert and Shoshone Area, The Lost River

valleys, Challis and the Pahsimeroi Valley, the Wood River

foothills, the Island Park region, the Teton Valley, the Bear Lake

Valley, and the Blackfoot Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday Night.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.