Red Flag Warning issued July 10 at 12:20PM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 4 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly

and with high intensity for the fuel type.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.