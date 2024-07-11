Red Flag Warning issued July 11 at 3:14AM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410…422…425 AND 427…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly
and with high intensity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.