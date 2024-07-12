Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 10:02AM MDT until July 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.