Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 1:33PM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 422 AND 425…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly
and with high intensity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.