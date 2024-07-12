Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 3:03AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly

and with high intensity.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.