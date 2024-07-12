Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 8:36AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 422 AND 425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly

and with high intensity.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.