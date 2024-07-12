Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 13 miles southwest of
Montpelier, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects and cause rough chop on Bear Lake.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,
Fish Haven, and Ovid.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.