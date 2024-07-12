Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tower Junction to near Mount Washburn.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lamar Valley around 555 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.