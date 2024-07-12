Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Cooke City to near Lamar
Valley. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Park County, including the following locations… Fox Creek
Campground and Pebble Creek Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.