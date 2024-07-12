Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 646 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Crandall Creek, which is 24 miles north of East

Entrance, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Crandall Creek around 700 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.