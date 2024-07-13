Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 1:55AM MDT until July 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98.
* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast
Idaho.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.