Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 2:32PM MDT until July 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered storms with little to no
precipitation and abundant lightning are possible Sunday
afternoon and evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.