Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 8:35AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly
and with high intensity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.