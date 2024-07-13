Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 8:35AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fuels are receptive, wildfires can spread rapidly

and with high intensity.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.