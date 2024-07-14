Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 1:33PM MDT until July 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered storms with little to no

precipitation and abundant lightning are possible Sunday

afternoon and evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.