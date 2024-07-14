Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:21AM MDT until July 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING EXPANDED IN AREA FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410
411 413 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to midnight MDT tonight.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered storms with little to no
precipitation and abundant lightning are possible Sunday
afternoon and evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

