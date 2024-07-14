Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:21AM MDT until July 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING EXPANDED IN AREA FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410

411 413 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to midnight MDT tonight.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered storms with little to no

precipitation and abundant lightning are possible Sunday

afternoon and evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.