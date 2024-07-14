Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:40AM MDT until July 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 3:04 PM
Published 8:40 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING EXPANDED IN AREA FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410 411 413 AND 427…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered storms with little to no
precipitation and abundant lightning are possible Sunday
afternoon and evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

