Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:46PM MDT until July 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop
Monday afternoon. Besides erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.